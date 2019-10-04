Small cottages come together to make family home at Glaisdale, near Whitby, with views of dale and moors

Set near to the head of Glaisdale Dale, Hob Garth is a traditionally constructed house, created from the amalgamation of a number of small cottages to make a wonderful family home.

It enjoys lovely views down the dale and up to the moors, from its slightly elevated position on the side of the dale road.

Hob Garth, Glaisdale Dale - Offers on �645,000 for lot 1 with �25,000 for lot 2.

Refurbished and enhanced by the current owners in great detail, including an award winning extension that you might struggle to pick out as new and some of the most sympathetic double glazing to the stone mullion windows, the house now offers splendid accommodation with three large double bedrooms and a study or fourth single bedroom.

Downstairs there are three formal reception rooms plus conservatory and a modern take on a farmhouse style dining kitchen that is really up to date.

The house offers all the amenities that most people look for today, in an effortless manner, and the attention to detail of the owners is also worthy of remark.

Standing in over two acres of gardens and grazing with a lovely pond and a productive orchard, plus an outbuilding with further development potential, it is a property with a great deal to offer.

For those wanting more land, there is also an additional five acres available just around the corner, as a second lot.

On the market for £645,000 (£25,000 for lot 2) – contact Richardson and Smith 01947 602298 for more details.