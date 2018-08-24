Sleights Edwardian villa is full of period charm

Lowdale Lane, Sleights, near Whitby, £315,000

A substantial Edwardian semi-detached stone villa with period charm and landscaped gardens located in a village setting with rural views and access to local amenities.

The accommodation is over three floors and briefly comprises a lounge, dining room, kitchen and wc downstairs and four bedrooms, en-suite, study, dressing room and bathroom upstairs all benefitting from having period features including high ceilings, fireplaces and sash windows throughout.

You get a sense of this homes grandeur and space straight away from the spacious entrance hall which has an ornate balustrade leading to the upper floors and doors off to the reception rooms.

The lounge is an elegant family room with an open fire, high ceilings and a large bay window overlooking the gardens to the front.

The dining room has a wrought iron range as its main focal point along with built-in alcove cabinets and stripped pine doors. The kitchen has been extended and has an Inglenook recess with a gas range, fitted wall and base units and windows with rural views. A spacious and light landing area with all the bedrooms being generous doubles with period fireplaces and a rural outlook.

The family bathroom is on the first floor and has a modern three-piece suite, an en-suite shower room is on the second floor off the fourth bedroom. A study and a dressing room complete the accommodation.

The garden is a real passion for the current owners and it shows as the beautifully landscaped gardens are a real haven for them and the local wildlife. There is a shared driveway to the front providing off-street parking.

This is a light and spacious period family home in a popular village close to the coastal town of Whitby and viewing is highly recommend.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more details.