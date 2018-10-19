Sleights dream home truly is a hidden gem with stunning Esk Valley views

Sundial Cottage, Coach Road, Sleights, near Whitby, £349,950

Sundial cottage truly is a hidden gem! Immaculately presented throughout, the current vendors have really made this property what it is today.

Offering everything you could possibly want from a home the layout is extremely flexible, currently this home is a three bedroom home but could easily be a five bedroom house.

The garden to the rear continues to impress, it has a delightful 11ft x 11ft timber garden room, two sheds and an arbour at the foot of the garden. Low maintenance lawned and patio areas make this garden a tranquil haven to sit and admire stunning views across the Esk Valley. With the size of the garden the house lends itself well for extending to the rear. The garden would still be of ample size even with a home extension.

Internally the home is beautiful, as soon as you walk in you get a wonderful feeling. The ground floor accommodation comprises of large lounge with focal feature gas fireplace that can be turned into an open coal fire. There is a wonderful second reception room with Velux windows flooding the room with light and patio doors into the rear garden, this room would make a wonderful dining room that flows very well from the Kitchen. Karndean flooring adorns the two rooms.

There is also separate access to this room via a side external door if desired. To the front of the house is a separate dining room that lends itself incredibly well as a fourth bedroom if needed with beautiful solid Oak flooring.

There is a L-shaped kitchen/diner with utility area overlooking the garden which is a wonderful space and truly the heart of the home.

To the first floor there is a large master bedroom with a large built-in wardrobe that can be used as a “Jack and Jill” wardrobe between this room and the third bedroom. The second bedroom is a good size single bedroom and the third bedroom is currently used as a snug/reading room. This room is ripe and big enough to be transformed into two bedrooms, there are two doors to enter into this room making it ideal.

The bathroom houses a recently fitted modern suite with bespoke stained glass window, double shower and floor to ceiling tiles. The boiler, windows, doors, and resin drive are still under guarantee.

This home really warrants closer inspection to be fully appreciated and we can guarantee you will not be disappointed.

