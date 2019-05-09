Shellfish & samphire stir fry – have a go at Whitby’s Magpie cafe fish dish

Try this week’s Magpie Cafe recipe, courtesy of head chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients

8 Crevettes, tails split

200g Mussels

100g Clams

100g Queen Scallops

2 tablespoons Groundnut oil

6 Spring onions, diagonally sliced

1 lemon grass, finely sliced

Half a thumb of ginger, cut into small matchsticks

2 cloves of garlic, finely sliced

300g fresh Samphire, woody stems removed

3 tablespoon Shaoxing rice wine

3 tablespoons Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon Sesame Seeds

Toasted sesame oil for drizzling

Method

Heat a wok and add the groundnut oil.

Once the oil is smoking, add the spring onions, lemon grass, ginger and garlic.

Cook over a high heat for 1 minute, tossing the wok and moving the vegetables continuously.

Remove the vegetables from the pan and again over a high heat add the crevettes, mussels, clams and scallops.

Cook the shellfish over a high heat for 3-4 minutes or until the crevettes have turned orange and the mussels and clams have fully opened.

Add the Shaoxing rice wine, soy sauce and Samphire while tossing the wok continuously to mix well.

Reduce the cooking liquors down a touch before adding back into the pan the vegetables and sesame seeds.

Stir through. Equally share the stir fried shellfish into bowls and finish each off with a good drizzle of toasted sesame oil and serve.