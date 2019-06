North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a seagull trapped in netting over the weekend.

A crew from Whitby were called to help the RSPCA rescue the gull on Saturday [June 15] at around 5.40pm.

The gull was trapped in the netting on the roof of the new B&M store

The fire crew used a 13.5 metre ladder to rescue the bird from the new B&M store roof on Stainsacre Lane.