Try this week’s fish recipe: Croque Madame with a Magpie Cafe twist

Ingredients

8 similar slices of sourdough bread

400g thinly sliced smoked salmon

500ml whole milk

1 small onion (cut in half)

60g butter

60g plain flour

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon English mustard

80g Emmental cheese (grated)

40g mature cheddar (grated)

1 tablespoon chopped

parsley

4 free range eggs

Oil for frying

Freshly ground black

pepper

Sprigs of dill to finish

Method

Place the milk, bay leaf and onion into a pan and heat slowly to infuse, then strain the milk into a bowl and set aside.

In a separate pan melt the butter in and then add the flour and mix well, cook for 1-2 minutes before adding the hot milk, a ladle at a time whisking until smooth and re-boiling.

Once all the milk has been added, simmer for 2-3 minutes before adding the Emmental cheese, English mustard and chopped parsley.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Set half of the cheese sauce aside for the topping.

Toast the all slices of bread on both sides, lay four slices of bread onto a baking sheet.

Share the smoked salmon between them and then pour over the cheese sauce.

Sit on the other slices of toast then pour over the remaining cheese sauce and top with the Cheddar cheese.

Place the sandwiches under a pre-heated grill and grill until bubbling and starting to brown a little. While the sandwiches are under the grill heat a little oil in a frying pan and add the eggs and fry.

Remove the sandwiches from the grill and place them onto a serving plate, top each sandwich with a fried egg and finish with a sprig of dill.