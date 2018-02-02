Property: West Terrace, Whitby, £239,950

Back in the 1920s, a family came to Whitby on their holidays to escape the summer heat of the city and stayed at Kirby’s Hotel on East Terrace, whilst their father continued at work.

Mother and the children enjoyed their holidays very much and at the end of the week, when the father came to join the family he was appalled by the bill that they had run-up and he was fuming.

To diffuse the situation, the mother went for a walk and whilst out stumbled across a house for sale, near to the cliff top, so she walked down to the estate agents and bought it. These were the grandparents of the current owners of this lovely house and show that holiday homes are nothing new in the town and impulse buying is not a modern phenomenon!

What a choice she made, this wonderful townhouse needs some modernisation, but it is deceptively spacious with accommodation over four floors including a hidden basement level and a loft with Velux rooflights.

The layout can have four to five bedrooms with one to two reception rooms and kitchen, plus a separate utility. There is a bathroom, separate shower and separate cloakroom.

Outside at the rear is an enclosed yard and there is also an area of ground beyond that the owners use for parking, as well as the on-street parking in the residents parking zone.

Standing just yards from the cliff top at Westcliff, access to the beaches, Whitby Spa and town centre are all rather convenient.

The house has many original period features, including fireplaces, doors and a huge cooking range, but is not a listed building, which should give a new owner the latitude to create the accommodation and finish they want. Viewing highly recommended.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.