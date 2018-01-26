Property: Upgang Lane, Whitby, £245,000

A fantastic family home with oodles of space, ripe for someone to put their own stamp on it.

The property on Upgang Lane has a garage, additional parking and is perfectly located near the heart of Whitby with all its amenities.

This wonderful home really is a little gem. Generous throughout with a good sized enclosed garden to the rear, low maintenance shrub garden to the front that is also fully enclosed.

The property is in need of a little “TLC” nothing too strenuous, but a little could make a fantastic home. The downstairs comprises of a large lounge with bay window overlooking the front garden, second sitting room to the back which could be used as a formal dining room overlooking the back garden.

The kitchen has a range of wall and base units and has sufficient room for a family dining table.

It wouldn’t take much to knock through the kitchen and dining room to create an excellent family space, which would be perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

There is also a downstairs WC which is always a much needed essential in a large family home.

To the first floor there are two very good double bedrooms and one generous single bedroom.

A house bathroom and separate WC are also appointed to this floor.

Without a doubt if you are looking for a good, solid generous family home that you can put your own stamp on, this is the one for you.

It could be something special with the right vision and would make a stunning forever home.

Ideally located close to schools, leisure centre, town centre, shops and garages. Viewing is highly recommended.

Contact Astin’s Property Group on 01947 821122 for more information and to book a viewing.