Property: The Railway Station, Glaisdale, £375,000

Built in 1865, this former stationmaster’s house and ticket office has been converted into a highly desirable detached residence in an idyllic setting with a third of an acre of landscaped gardens and views across the Esk valley.

The spacious accommodation totals approximately 1,300 sq ft and comprises a lounge, drawing room, kitchen/diner, study/bedroom and two conservatories downstairs and two bedrooms, en-suite and bathroom upstairs all benefitting from central heating and period features throughout.

The kitchen/diner is the heart of this home with the warmth coming from the newly installed “Firebird” range which is set within a feature Inglenook fireplace.

Leading off the kitchen/diner is the drawing room which is full of interest with its panelled walls, parquet floor and concealed storage cupboards.

The lounge is an elegant reception room which is 26 feet in length and benefits from having a gas fire and a bay window overlooking the station’s platform. The study is the perfect place to read and watch the wildlife in the gardens and has been previously used as a third bedroom.

Upstairs the two bedrooms are both doubles and benefit from having en-suite bathrooms and rural views.

The current owners who are now retired ran a successful café and bread and breakfast business for over 20 years and permissions are still in place if the commercial potential of this property is of interest to prospective buyers.

This unique property would also be ideal as a permanent home or as a country retreat with the North Yorkshire Moors on your doorstep.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more information or to book a viewing.