Property: The Carlill, Royal Crescent, Whitby, £695,000

With a total of 27 en-suite guest rooms and three bedrooms for owner’s accommodation, The Carlill is one of the town’s most substantial guest house hotels. However, in recent years the property has fallen on hard times and now no longer trades and needs a significant refurbishment and overhaul if it is to return to the forefront of its industry.

Originally operated by the owner as a single bay of the Royal Crescent, success and perseverance allowed him to buy the adjoining building and create this goliath.

The property has spectacular views over the Crescent Gardens and out to sea, as well as being handy for the town and Spa Pavilion, it is easy to see how the property appealed to both individuals and groups.

Substantial as it is, the property is perhaps more than many people could manage as a whole, and therefore the owners decided to also make it available in its two separate halves at more affordable prices.

Alternatively, if the refurbishment is too much, there may be scope, subject to planning for the building to be converted to flats.

Split back to its two constituent parts, No.13 (The Carlill) needs little adaption to become a smaller guest house, including as it does the large commercial kitchens and 14 bedrooms, however No.14 (The Avalon) needs more work being principally 16 bedrooms but with no kitchen.

Could this be the ideal opportunity to establish a valuable business and add value to these handsome properties?

Offers on £695,000 as a whole or £375,000 for No.14 and £425,000 for No.13, individually.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more information or to book a viewing.