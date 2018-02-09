Property: St Andrew’s Road, Whitby, £389,950

A substantial detached bungalow with luxury accommodation on a good-sized corner plot on the edge of town with rural views.

This property has been much improved and extended by the current owner’s to provide over 1,200 sq ft of accommodation briefly comprising a lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory, three bedrooms, en-suite and family bathroom all benefitting from having gas central heating and double-glazing.

The refurbishments have been done to a very high standard with quality fixtures and fittings throughout. The lounge is a spacious reception room which is light and airy with glazed doors leading through to the conservatory at the rear of the property. The kitchen has everything you would need and more with numerous integrated appliances including two dishwashers and the essential wine cooler with the added bonus of a rural view from the sink area.

There is a formal dining room which was converted from the fourth bedroom which provides the option to convert back to an additional bedroom if required. The master bedroom is really quite special with French doors leading directly onto the private terrace and a luxurious en-suite shower room.

Outside to the front there is a block paved driveway providing ample off-street parking, along with an attached garage/utility.

To the rear is a covered sun deck which is the perfect place to enjoy a barbeque or evening drink whilst watching the sunset go down.

This bungalow is a rare find as it combines having the convenience of one-level accommodation with the modern outside living lifestyle, which we feel will appeal too many. We highly recommend internal viewing to fully appreciate this quite unique property.

