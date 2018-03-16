Property: Orchard Road, Sleights, near Whitby, £275,000

Standing on Orchard Road, a cul-de-sac off Lowdale Lane in the popular moorland village of Sleights, is this double fronted, impressive period stone-built house with plenty of scope for some general upgrading and modernising to turn it into your perfect home!

The Gables has been in the same ownership now for many years and has been a much loved family home with plenty of charm and character as well as substantial accommodation spread over three storeys. When you add to this the views over to Echo Hill from the upper floors you realise that this is certainly a house with plenty to offer.

The accommodation comprises an entrance vestibule at the back which leads through to the sitting room, which has its cast iron stove set into the chimney breast to supplement the central heating which is provided by the oil fired sky blue Rayburn in the kitchen.

The hallway at the rear has a door out to the substantial covered yard/workshop which is accessed from the side, off the lane between Orchard Road and Birch Avenue; as well as doors to the ground floor cloakroom which also has a shower, there is a kitchen diner at the rear and dining room at the front and sitting room.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, two well-proportioned ones at the front with views to Echo Hill and a smaller one to the rear; as well as the family bathroom. A twisting staircase from here leads up to the attic level.

Externally the large covered yard and workshop will bill be ideal for those of you looking for somewhere to tinker with things, whilst the main garden, off Orchard Road, which currently offers a selection of sheds, stores and a greenhouse.

Offered for sale with no chain this really should be viewed sooner rather than later.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.