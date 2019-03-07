Property offers picturesque views over Whitby harbour

Franks Terrace, The Ropery, Whitby, £139,950

If you’re looking for a flat in Whitby with picturesque views over the harbour and across the town, this property is definitely one to shortlist for viewing.

Franks Terrace is situated on the East Side of the town close to Whitby Abbey, away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre.

The property has been impressively upgraded with a range of modern fixtures and fittings along with a contemporary decor to provide delightful accommodation.

The flat consists of a modern kitchen diner along with a spacious lounge area.

A master double bedroom on the first floor provides lovely views across the town, with a second double bedroom and a single room also located

on the first floor, as well as an upgraded bathroom suite.

In addition, further improvements have been made to the central heating system and uPVC double glazing has been fitted. These high quality fixtures and fittings provide a buyer with accommodation more than ready to move in to and despite holiday letting being prohibited within the lease, the flat can still appeal to investors as permanent letting is permitted.

Externally the property has a communal walkway which provides adequate space for a seating area with stunning views over the harbour across the town.

A gate opens from the balcony area on to the footpath leading to the Whitby Abbey.

The town centre is only a short walk away, providing access to a variety of shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and other amenities.

Overall, the flat is immaculately presented and is well worth considering for viewing.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more information or to book an viewing.