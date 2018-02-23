Property: Mill Lane, Low Hawsker, near Whitby, £360,000

Are you looking for a stunning family home? A spacious home? Somewhere quiet to escape to yet close to amenities and town? Somewhere with scope to extend and ready to move into? Then look no further.

This home oozes quality throughout and as soon as you walk in it truly feels like home.

Decorated to an extremely high standard throughout this property is a straight walk-in for any purchaser.

The accommodation comprises of a large lounge/diner with bespoke feature fireplace and large windows letting lots of natural light flood in.

A modern kitchen with integral appliances, range cooker and granite work surface, there is also a downstairs fully tiled WC and access to the integral garage.

The first floor offers two large double bedrooms and a larger than average single bedroom. A good size modern family bathroom with underfloor heating.

To the front there is parking for several cars and the rear offers a large, low maintenance garden with large patio area, perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining, steps to a large lawn and another tier to a landscaped large seating area.

Planning permissions were obtained (now lapsed) to build over the garage giving scope for a further large bedroom.

There is also scope to build at the rear of the property with relevant permissions.

The property itself has undergone a wealth of renovations including new central heating system, new windows and doors, new kitchen and bathrooms.

Without a shadow of a doubt this property needs to be seen to be appreciated you will not be disappointed.

Contact Astins Property Group on 01947 821122 for more information or to book a viewing.