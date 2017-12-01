Property: Kingfisher Drive, Whitby, £269,950

Are you wanting a superior family home? A home with the highest of specifications throughout? A home featuring landscaped gardens, timber decking, hot tub with mood lighting surrounding the perimeter? Ample parking and garage? Well, if you are, then this property is for you.

This superb family home located in a very quiet cul-de-sac really has the wow factor.

Immaculately presented and of the highest specification throughout this property is a straight walk-in for anybody wanting a ready to go, luxurious family home.

Located close to great schools, excellent amenities and transport links it really lends itself to a family of all ages.

The ground floor comprises a large lounge with bay window, a downstairs WC and a large kitchen diner.

The kitchen has modern wall and base units, wine fridge and integral appliances. There is a very useful utility to this room making the room a delightful family space.

Patio doors lead onto a fully landscaped garden area with timber decking and large hot tub.

The garden also has access from the detached garage.

To the first floor there are four good generous bedrooms, the master houses a large built-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room.

There is a good size family bathroom also to this floor.

To the front of the property there is a large gravelled area which the vendors have cleverly made into a second parking space which is a welcome addition to this large family home.

If you are seriously considering moving home then this simply has to be at the top of your list.

Contact Astins on 01947 821122 for more details and to book a viewing.