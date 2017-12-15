Property: Jutland House, New Quay Road, Whitby, £169,950

Built in 2005, Jutland House on New Quay Road offers a block of purpose built apartments with simply stunning views over the upper harbour and up to the new bridge.

The block itself is well managed and has lifts to all floors from the communal entrance, with walkways out to the apartments, so the downside of being on the top floor is completely negated, and you are left with nothing but the huge advantage of the views.

Well-appointed throughout with good quality kitchen and bathroom fittings as well as double glazing and gas central heating these apartments are absolutely ideal as a main home, in the centre of town, or as a second home, for private use.

The competitive asking price the owners have set makes this a feasible option or as a holiday let in a fabulous location which will certainly impress.

The flat offers two decent bedrooms, both doubles, with a bathroom which has a bath with a mixer tap with a shower hose and glazed screen as well as the wash basin and WC. These are set off the hallway which runs from the front door straight through to the living room at the front and also has a large and really practical storage cupboard overcoming the perennial problem with modern flats of no under-stairs cupboard!

The living room has a kitchen along the rear wall with integrated appliances and a useful breakfast bar which leaves ample space in the rest of this nicely proportioned room for comfortable sofa’s etc.

This is a beautiful example of one of these apartments with fabulous harbour views which you can walk straight into, but if you fancy one to make your own mark on, we also have one in need of cosmetic improvement at a lower price on the second floor!

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.