Property: Horse Mill Cottage, Ellerby, near Whitby, £385,000

A house for all seasons. This simply superb barn conversion is set on the edge of the hamlet of Ellerby, close to the beach at Runswick and handy for access to the amenities of Whitby as well as the shops etc., at Staithes and Hinderwell.

Horse Mill Cottage encompasses the Wheelhouse which has been used to create the most fabulous sitting room, with an attractive brick fireplace with an inset multi-fuel stove, exposed floor boards and a minstrel’s gallery above, as well as some gorgeous exposed roof timbers.

This is a wonderful cosy place to be on a cold winter’s day, with the warm glow of the fire in the stove supplementing the oil fired central heating.

The L-shaped kitchen is well appointed, with bespoke kitchen units, a wonderful twin bowl pot sink set into the granite worktop and exposed floorboards as well as space for the range style cooker.

The ground floor bedroom and bathroom give the property some real flexibility for those who are not good with stairs, the former could easily be utilised as a study or second reception room depending on what you suits you the best.

On the first floor are two further bedrooms with exposed purlins and floorboards as well as the second family bathroom.

In the warmer seasons the large level gardens which are surrounded by fields are an absolute joy and encourage you to spend as long outside as you can, enjoying the fresh air and views, whilst the extra garth area gives another dimension for the green fingered amongst you, or to banish the children and dogs to if you want some peace and quiet.

The practicalities are provided by the generous garage and designated parking for two cars in the courtyard.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.