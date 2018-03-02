Property: Hermitage Way, Sleights, near Whitby

This is a beautifully presented detached bungalow with well maintained gardens and rural views which is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Sleights village and the North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

The accommodation was originally a three bedroomed property but was re-configured by the previous owner’s to increase the size of the kitchen/diner, so it now comprises a lounge, kitchen/diner, conservatory, two double bedrooms and a bathroom all benefitting from having gas central heating and double-glazing throughout.

The lounge is a spacious reception room measuring 20ft in length but with a cosy feel having a gas-fired stove set on a slate hearth and two double-glazed windows.

The generous kitchen/diner has everything you would need with intergrated appliances and ample space to sit down and dine with a view over the gardens.

Both bedrooms are doubles with ample storage.

The bathroom is modern with a three piece suite comprising a bath with shower over, wash hand basin and a wc and both tiled walls and floor.

Outside to the front there is ample parking with a driveway and garage. To the rear there is a garden which enjoys a westerly aspect and has the benefit from having a summerhouse.

Sleights is a well served village with an independent butchers and bakers, shop and post office, medical practice, café and fish restaurant as well as good transport links including a train and bus station linked to Whitby and beyond.

This spacious bungalow which has been well-maintained and will be ideal for those looking to retire to the country with the coast on your doorstep.

