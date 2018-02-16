Property: Coach Road, Sleights, near Whitby, £260,000

Set on Coach Road, and recently converted this is a truly beautiful luxury two or three bedroom apartment, depending on how you wish to use the flexible accommodation, set on the ground floor with all the benefits which this offers, making it a viable alternative to a bungalow in a fabulous location, on the bus route to Whitby and close to the local shops.

The accommodation includes a conservatory across the front providing invaluable extra space, with the entrance hallway running alongside.

There is a fabulous living room with a beautifully appointed and well-proportioned kitchen with its large practical breakfast bar.

The sitting room has windows to both side and rear aspects with views up to Aislabyside.

The inner hallway has a large built-in cupboard and the family bathroom includes a lovely contemporary white suite.

To the front lies the second bedroom or second reception room, along with the further guest room, whilst to the rear is the master bedroom and en-suite shower room.

Beautifully presented throughout having recently been converted and the flexible accommodation really does give it a wide appeal.

Externally there is a gravelled parking area for multiple vehicles with a flagged patio area and a couple of steps down into the level lawned garden, which has an attractive maturity about it, unusual in many recent conversions.

Sleights is a popular village which offers all the amenities which make such a difference to village life with a butchers, bakers, convenience store and primary school as well as a doctors surgery and hairdressers, pubs and a railway station at the bottom of Coach Road.

