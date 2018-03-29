Property: Carr Hill Lane, Briggswath, Sleights, near Whitby

This spacious and beautifully presented stone-built detached house is without doubt a property anyone would be truly proud to call their home.

Built by a local builder, the house is in excess of an impressive 1,750sq ft of space which the vendors have tastefully upgraded to an immaculate standard.

This stunning property has been transformed and is ready to walk into, both the house and gardens match the superb location which is one of the most sought after lanes in the area and one which boasts beautiful elevated views over the lower Esk Valley to Sleights and Lowdale from the upper bedrooms.

The property flows beautifully from the large entrance hall to the lounge, with its bespoke central fire, or through to the large kitchen diner with custom fittings and integral appliances, with access to the garage beyond.

With the hall staircase leading to four very well appointed bedrooms plus beautiful family bathroom and en-suite facilities. The house of course, also has the practical benefits of gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, and downstairs wc, large integral double garage and further parking to the front.

Outside there is a well-tended walled private garden to the front to catch the early sun whilst to the rear for those who have a love of nature this garden comes into its own. A large decked barbeque and seating area sits above an absolute haven of tranquillity where sitting in the garden and listening to the babble of the brook at the foot of the garden certainly takes your mind away and can only give you a feeling of relaxation, surrounded by nature with lawn, natural flower beds and mature shrubs and trees, whilst to the side is a useful large level lawned area.

Ideally located and just a couple of miles from Whitby it is a delightful walk down to Briggswath and Sleights.

Contact Astin’s Property Group on 01947 821122 for more details.