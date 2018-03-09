Property: Brook Park, Briggswath, Sleights, near Whitby, £415,000

Are you looking for a one of a kind property? Unique and characterful throughout with flexible accommodation? Stunning views? Beautiful gardens? Then here it is! A truly remarkable property.

Brook House was originally built in 1832 by Mr Francis Pickernell a well renowned engineer who rebuilt the Whitby Piers, designed the swing bridge and designed and built the lighthouse on the West Pier.

Built with Aislaby stone (the same stone that built the piers) this property oozes character and quirkiness and is an absolute gem.

The cottage is enveloped in lush green gardens and dressed stone walls. Peppered with pink blossoms and mature shrubs the gardens are a welcome, tranquil getaway.

There are stunning elevated views over the lower Esk Valley to enjoy, three patios, a secret walled garden and vegetable patch. There is a larger than average garage with electric door and parking.

The accommodation comprises of good size kitchen with integral appliances, a formal dining room with doors onto the patio and garden areas, a separate snug/breakfast room, two good size bedrooms, family bathroom and good amounts of storage throughout. A stunning lounge to the front of the property with Gothic arch windows that really are the eyes of the house.

Another quirky feature of the property is a secret room above the breakfast room, this would make an ideal workshop/gallery or even a playroom.

To the first floor there are a further two double bedrooms and bathroom again with plentiful storage.

There is some cosmetic upgrading needed throughout but with the flexible accommodation it is ripe for a layout conversion and perfect to put your own stamp on.

