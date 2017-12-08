Property: Anchorage Way, Whitby, £265,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom detached house with surprisingly generous proportions, a lovely lawned rear garden, ample parking and several schools nearby – this property would make a perfect family home.

The property briefly comprises, to the ground floor, an entrance hall, a huge lounge at over 24ft in length and a fitted kitchen/ dining area with space for a fridge and oven. Also, to this level you will find a spacious conservatory with double doors which open out into the rear garden.

The first floor continues to impress with three double bedrooms, one single bedroom and a house bathroom with a modern white suite. The biggest bedroom has the benefit of a contemporary en-suite bathroom.

Heating is provided by a gas central heating boiler and hot water via an immersion heater located to a cupboard off the landing.

Ample parking is offered in the form of a good-sized brick-paved driveway and a large garage, which has light and power within, and houses the space/plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Externally there is a pathway leading up the side of the building which, through a wooden gate, leads to the rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn but also has a paved patio and mature shrubs. Wooden fences and hedges enclose this space.

Anchorage Way is a very quiet and popular residential area on the western fringe of Whitby just a short walk from the centre of the town. This location is ideal with schools and amenities close by. Nearby roads branch off in all directions out of the town making access out of Whitby easy.

Well maintained and superbly presented this house should be high on any discerning buyers list. Early viewing, in order to fully appreciate all that this property has to offer, is very highly recommended.

Contact Hendersons on 01947 602626 for more details.