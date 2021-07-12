Whitby artist Emma Stothard unveils 10ft butterfly to grace new Yorkshire heritage trail
Artist Emma Stothard has unveiled the first piece – a 10ft butterfly - which will grace a new heritage sculpture trail planned for the Yorkshire coast.
The model of the green hairstreak was inspired by the species found at Spurn Point, where the piece will be placed at the end of July, and is the first of eight to 10 sculptures Emma is creating for the project.
She grew up in Kilnsea in Holderness and days spent at Spurn were part of her childhood.
"This is the perfect launch piece," she said.
"I know the area and the conservation work done by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.
"I wanted to help raise awareness of the wildlife and fauna of the area.
"I love the juxtaposition of the fragile, beautiful butterfly living in such a dramatic place on the peninsula - the wildness of the Humber and North Sea," she said.
The sculpture is of bronze and copper wire - made to withstand the elements - and has taken two months to complete.
"Each piece is meticulously planned, including drawings, making models and an armature before work on the wire sculpture starts," she said.
Whitby-based Emma's work graces Highgrove, the home of Prince Charles, and the windows of London store Fortnum and Mason.
The butterfly is the latest in sculptures inspired by wildlife including horses, cows, sheep and pigs, lobsters and dinosaurs.
Her latest sculptures have been commissioned by Yorkshire Coast BID (Business Improvement District).