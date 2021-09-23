Whitby Abbey to be spectacularly lit up again as Illuminated Abbey returns

Whitby Abbey posted on its Facebook page yesterday: "The moment you’ve all been waiting for… After two years Illuminated Abbey is back!

"Enjoy the Gothic ruins lit up with spectacular illuminations and see live performances as you wander round the abbey this Halloween."

You can see Bram Stoker's inspiration in a new light as Whitby Abbey is bathed in all the colours of the rainbow.

Illuminated Whitby Abbey is returning!

Always a visual treat, the event runs from October 23 to 31, between 6pm and 9pm each night.

Illuminated Abbey is held outside of site opening hours and does not include site entry during the day.

You will need to buy a admission separate ticket if you wish to visit the site before the event.