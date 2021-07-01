You’ll see places of historical interest, heritage sculptures and views from the clifftop.

The walk is on Wednesday July 7, starting at 10.30am from the Whalebone Arch near the Captain Cook statue.

There are slopes and uneven surfaces on this two-hour walk of about three miles; people are advised to wear suitable clothing.

One of Emma Stothard's Whitby maritime sculptures.

The walk is not suitable for wheelchair users; dogs are not allowed.

Led by John Roberts, the walk is part of the North York Moors National Park’s programme of guided walks and is free of charge.

The national park welcomes small donations to support its work.