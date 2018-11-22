Open or closed? This is the truth about the famous Tiki Beach bar in Benidorm

Has it closed or does it remain open?

That is the question thousands of British holidaymakers are asking after the future of the hugely popular drinking spot was called into question.

Tiki Beach

Today it is understood that the bar popular with thousands of Yorkshire sunseekers has NOT closed – despite reports suggesting it had.

The Tiki Beach bar is an iconic pub on the Costa Blanca that attracts huge numbers of holidaymakers every year.

According to reports, Spanish courts had ruled the lively bar must shut following complaints from angry residents over boozy tourists and excessive noise.

A report had claimed the bar had shut for good on Sunday after defying a court order to close for over a month.

But David McQueen, who set up the ‘Save Tiki Beach Benidorm’ Facebook page, which has attracted nearly 9,000 members, said this week: “Tiki Beach Bar has not been closed, it’s still open.

“We know nothing, it is still normal opening hours.

“We do not know a closing date yet, but as soon as the courts give a date, we will let people know.

“This could happen at any time, but the owners are ready and a plan is in place to move.”

A number of people have taken to social media to take photos and tag themselves at Tiki Beach to prove it is still trading as usual.