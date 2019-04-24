Oak roast salmon fishcakes

Ingredients – serves 4

500g oak roast salmon

250g fresh salmon fillet

800g peeled potatoes (King Edwards or Maris Pipers)

2 egg yolks

8 spring onions (finely sliced)

Juice and zest of half a lemon

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

For the pané

Plain flour

4 eggs

10 slices white bread (made into breadcrumbs)

Dripping or rapeseed oil for deep frying

Method

Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water until tender, drain off the water and then mash, add salt and black pepper, both egg yolks, sliced spring onions, juice and zest of the lemon, chopped chives & the chopped parsley. Set aside.

Poach the fresh salmon in water, salt & pepper.

Once the fish is cooked drain off the water and flake the fish into the potato along with the oak roast salmon, vigorously mix to evenly spread the fish. Leave to cool slightly. When cooled enough to handle divide the mix into 8-12 portions, roll into ball then flatten slightly to resemble a wheel.

For the pané, put some plain flour onto a plate and season with salt and pepper, in a bowl whisk the eggs & place the breadcrumbs into a different bowl.

One at a time, lightly flour each fishcake, then roll through the egg & finally through the breadcrumbs. Repeat this with all of them & chill, whilst you heat the dripping.

Use a deep pan for deep frying & fill no more than half full, heat the dripping/oil to 175c & gently lay in the fishcakes (I would recommend cooking 4 at a time) they should take approx 4-5 minutes or until golden brown, remove them from the pan & place onto kitchen paper to drain.

Serve on dressed leaves with Horseradish cream.