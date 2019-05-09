North Shire reveals £195,000 luxury cottage near Whitby inspired by Hagrid’s Hut from Harry Potter

An award-winning holiday site near Whitby has unveiled it’s new £195,000 luxury cottage.

The Ground Keeper’s Cottage at North Shire is the latest investment which offers a range of accommodation including Story Book Cottage, Gypsy Bow Top Wagons Shepherds huts as well as Green Dragon Pie House and Cafe and Enchanted Barn.

Owner Carol Cavendish outside of the new Ground Keeper's Cottage

The six-acre family farm opened the cottage, inspired by Hagrid’s Hut from Harry Potter novels, on April 6 for a newly-married couple to be the first to stay in.

Inside the cabin, which can sleep up to six-people, it is complete with open plan living area, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and garden. More photos here.

Owner Carol Cavendish is “absolutely blown away” by the reaction to her design which was built by set designer, Billy Cessford, who also works at Redcar and Cleveland College.

“It has gone viral were in America, Australia and China it’s absolutely crazy. I’m ecstatic it’s beyond belief from anything we expected,” she added.

Ministry of Magic style bathroom with free standing copper bath complete with matching copper sink standing on an oak barrel

The Ground Keeper’s Cottage is part of a £500,000 investment at North Shire which also includes Story Book Cottage, Hobbit House and Enchanted Barn.

Owners, Carol and Karl also obtained a grant from Rural Development Programme for England which provides money to projects to improve agriculture, the environment and rural life.

Bookings for North Shire's accommodation can be made on 01287 642228