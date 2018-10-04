New production of classic backstage musical at Scarborough YMCA

Kiss Me Kate, YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Thursday October 25 to Saturday October 27, daily at 7.30pm

Rehearsals are well under way for UK Foundation for Dance and Sandside Players’ new production of Kiss Me Kate.

Cole Porter’s classic backstage musical celebrates 70 years since its triumphant 1948 Broadway premiere, winning the first Tony Award for a musical and following long runs in New York and London with the hit 1953 MGM film, and constant productions around the world ever since, including three this year in Yorkshire.

It’s 1948 and in a stifling heatwave, a company comes together for the opening night of its new musical version of Shakespeare’s comedy The Taming of the Shrew.

Tensions mount and romantic complications ensue, as the on-stage sparring of Kate and Petruchio, played by a recently divorced starring couple, spills over backstage. An ambitious nightclub singer is determined to become a Broadway star at any cost, despite her feckless boyfriend’s antics, the leading lady threatens to quit, and the show is saved only by the unexpected intrusion of two gangsters with Shakespearian enthusiasms.

Cole Porter’s hit-packed score includes Another Op’nin’ Another Show, Too Darn Hot, Why Can’t You Behave?, So In Love, Always True To You In My Fashion, Wunderbar, I Hate Men … and, of course, Brush Up Your Shakespeare.

Under the musical direction of Bill Scott, Kiss Me Kate is directed by Tim Tubbs and choreographed by Katrina Flynn.

The show’s 29-strong cast includes: Rebecca Kelly-Evans (Kate), Damon Hotchin (Petruchio), Georgie Samuels (Bianca), Liam Galashan (Lucentio), Kathryn Irwin (Hattie), Charlie Simon-Shaw (Paul), Gremio (Nathan Mundey), Hortensio (Andrew Clay) and Robin Newman (Baptista), with Jonathan Jeeves and Tim Tubbs as the two gangsters.

For Tickets call 01723-506750 or visit the website at www.ymcascarborough.uk