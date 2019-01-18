Modern stylish home on west side of Whitby

Highfield Road, Whitby, £275,000

Beautifully presented and maintained three bedroom semi detached property with garage gardens and parking.

Situated off Love Lane on the west side of Whitby with easy access to local shops and amenities and within walking distance of the town centre and all the facilities and attractions this busy seaside town has to offer.

This property has been tastefully extended to

provide spacious accommodation throughout.

There is a large lounge and separate dining room with plenty of room for entertaining friends and family together with a good sized kitchen and bright sunny utility room.

A modern stylish bathroom with contemporary fixtures and fittings and three good double bedrooms.

Outside there are large well stocked gardens to the rear with patio areas, green house and summer house, what a fabulous place to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine throughout the seasons.

This property really does need to be seen to be appreciated.

Contact Bridgfords on 01947 603433 for more information