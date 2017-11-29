Magpie Recipe: Seafood chowder

Here is the latest fish recipe from chef Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe, in Whitby.

Ingredients - serves 4

Chef Paul Gildroy

Meat from 1 cooked Lobster, 200g Langoustine tails, 200g Queen Scallop meat, 300g cockles, 300g mussels, 4 medium potatoes (diced), 2 leeks (very finely sliced), 4 shallots (sliced), 1 fennel bulb (finely diced), 1 clove garlic (crushed), 200ml fish stock, 200ml milk, 200ml double cream, 25g soft butter & 25g flour mixed to a paste (Beurre maniérre), 1 Bay leaf, 1 handful of parsley (chopped), salt & pepper.

Method

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the shallots, leeks, fennel and garlic, sauté until softened. Add the potatoes, Bay leaf and stock, bring to the boil and cook for 12 minutes then add the cockles and mussels cover with a lid or foil and cook for a further 4 – 5 minutes or until they have opened and potatoes are tender.

Remove the potatoes, cockles, mussels and Bay leaf from the pan and set aside (discard the bay leaf), once cool enough to handle remove around half the mussels from the shells and return the meat to the potatoes and remainder of mussels.

Add the milk and cream to the pan of stock and bring to the boil, whisk in the buerre maniérre and bring to the boil, this will thicken the sauce slightly but if it is too thick just add a little more cream.

Add to the soup the Queen scallops and langoustine tails then after a minute add the Lobster and return the mussels and potatoes to the pan, bring the soup to almost boiling, add salt and pepper to taste and finish with the chopped parsley.

Serve with plenty of fresh bread.