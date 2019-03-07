Magpie recipe - Lemon sole, wild mushrooms, crispy ham on toasted wholemeal cob

Ingredients – serves 2

2 large fillets of Lemon sole, skinned

Plain flour for dusting

150g Mixed wild mushrooms

2 banana shallots, thinly sliced

1 clove of garlic, crushed

50ml Manzanilla sherry

Knob of butter

Chopped parsley

4 slices of Serrano ham

4 slices Wholemeal cob

Salt and pepper

Oil for pan frying

Method

For the Serrano ham, place the ham onto a baking sheet and put into a preheated oven (gas 7, 190ᵒc) for 10-15 minutes or until crispy.

For the Lemon sole, cut each fillet in half, length ways, then dust the fish with lightly seasoned flour.

Heat a little oil in a pan and carefully lay in the fillets and over a moderate heat pan fry for 3-4 minutes or until golden in colour, then turn the fillets over and cook for a further 3-4 minutes or again until golden in colour.

Remove the fish from the pan and place onto kitchen paper and keep warm.

For the mushrooms, heat a little oil in a pan and add the shallots and garlic over a high heat cook until softened then add the mushrooms.

Saute the mushrooms until golden in colour then add the sherry and knob of butter, reduce that liquor down a touch and add the chopped parsley and season with a little salt and black pepper.

To serve, toast the slices of wholemeal cob and place them onto your plates, next lay on the Serrano ham, then the lemon sole fillets and finish with the Sauteed wild mushrooms on top, serve immediatelty.