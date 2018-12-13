Magpie Recipe - King scallops, salsify and leek

This is the latest recipe from the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients – serves four

12 King Scallops

2 salsify, peeled and cut into 2cm pieces

1 leek, finely sliced

1 clove of garlic, crushed

100ml white wine

100ml fish stock

1 carrot, finely diced

Quarter stick of celery, finely diced

2 banana shallots, finely diced

75ml double cream

Handful of torn parsley

Handful of Panko breadcrumbs

50 freshly grated parmesan

Oil for cooking

Method

Bring a pan of salted water to the boil and add the salsify, cover with a lid and cook for 4-5 minutes or until the salsify is tender.

Drain and set aside.

In a separate pan heat a drop of oil and add the finely diced shallots, carrot, celery and garlic.

Over a medium heat cook for a minute or two until the vegetables have softened slightly, stirring often to avoid the vegetables form browning.

Add the leeks to the pan along with the wine and stock, bring to the boil then add the scallops and salsify.

Cover with a lid and poach the scallops for 2-3 minutes, remove the lid and pour in the cream and turn up the heat.

Remove the scallops from the pan and place them into your serving dish, boil the sauce to reduce a little then spoon onto the scallops the sauce and vegetables, mix together the Panko, parsley and parmesan then liberally sprinkle over the scallops and vegetables.

Place under a pre-heated grill to lightly toast the breadcrumbs, serve immediately.