Magpie cafe, Whitby, recipe of week - Piri Piri Mackerel

Try your hand at this week’s fish dish, which serves four people.

Ingredients

4 whole mackerel (gutted)

6 hot red chillies (like Scotch Bonnet) roughly chopped

2 teaspoons sweet smoked paprika

6 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon oregano

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

100ml olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Tomato and scallion rice

500g cooked rice

1 bunch spring onions, chopped

2 teaspoons sweet smoked paprika

4 tablespoons tomato puree

12 cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Oil for cooking

Method

In a food processor place the chillies, two teaspoons smoked paprika, the garlic, oregano, vinegar and oil.

Blitz until well combined then add the juice and zest of the lemon and season with plenty of salt and pepper.

Pour this into a jar and store in the fridge for up to a month.

Wash the mackerel and score one side of each and place them onto a baking sheet.

Generously brush the fish with the Piri Piri marinade and place the fish into a pre-heated oven (gas7, 200°C) for 12-18 minutes or until cooked through.

For the rice, heat a little oil and add the smoked paprika.

After 30 seconds add the cooked rice, tomato puree and a couple of tablespoons of water.

Stir continuously for a couple of minutes before adding the spring onions and tomatoes, mix in well and continue to heat through for a further couple of minutes or until piping hot.

Remove the rice from the heat and stir in the chopped parsley and season with salt and pepper.

To serve, simply spoon the rice onto plates and sit on the Piri Piri mackerel, pour over any juices from the fish and serve immediately with mixed leaves.