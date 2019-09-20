Magpie Cafe, Whitby, Recipe of the Week - Halibut and wild mushroom fricassée

Here is this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of Magpie Cafe chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 4

1kg halibut fillet skin on (cut into 4 pieces)

350 g fresh wild mushrooms

4 shallots (sliced)

Splash of brandy

Dash of mushroom ketchup

150ml chicken stock

300ml double cream

10g fresh tarragon

75g butter

Oil, salt and pepper

Boiled rice to serve

Method

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the mushrooms and shallots, sauté until golden in colour then add the brandy and then the chicken stock and reduce by half

before adding the cream.

Over a medium heat, reduce this by a third, once the cream has reduced sufficiently turn down the heat and add the butter.

Shake the pan to mix and add the fresh tarragon leaves, season with salt and pepper.

Set aside to keep warm.

For the halibut, season the fish with salt and pepper and heat a little oil in a frying pan, once the oil is hot add the halibut flesh side down.

Cook on a medium / high heat for about 3-5 minutes or until golden.

Turn once and cook for a further 5-6 minutes.

Place the halibut onto plates and spoon the fricassée next to the fish and serve with boiled rice.

Tips: if you are using dried mushrooms soak in warm water for an hour before use and rinse thoroughly before cooking.