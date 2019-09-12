Magpie Cafe, Whitby, fish recipe of the week - here’s how to make it at home

Try your hand at salmon with avocado and a caper hollandaise sauce, thanks to Magpie Cafe chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients – serves 2

​2 x 200g salmon fillet

2 ripe avocado, sliced

1 little gem lettuce, washed and leaves separated

4 spring onions, sliced

6 slices smoked streaky bacon

6 crushed peppercorns

2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar

3 egg yolks

250g clarified butter

1 dessert spoon of capers

Salt and pepper

Method

​Pre-heat the grill to a medium heat, season the salmon with salt and pepper then place the salmon and bacon onto a grilling tray and place under the grill.

While the fish and bacon are grilling, make the hollandaise sauce by reducing

the vinegar in a pan with the peppercorns by one third, remove from the heat and add 1 tablespoon of water and strain into a bowl, cool slightly.

Add to the bowl the egg yolks and whisk this over a bain-marie (water bath) to a sabayon (this is to cook the egg, it should be the consistency of lightly whipped cream).

Remove from the heat and gradually whisk in the warm melted butter, do this slowly as if you add too much butter at once the sauce may split.

If the sauce does split don’t worry, just whisk in a little warm water.

Once all the butter has been added, add the capers and stir through.

Place the little gem leaves onto plates and add the sliced avocado and spring onions.

Remove the salmon and bacon from the grill, roughly cut the bacon and scatter over the salad.

Sit the salmon onto the salad and spoon over the caper hollandaise and serve.​