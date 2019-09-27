Magpie Cafe Recipe of the Week - Whitby crab pate with pickled cucumber

Here is the latest recipe from the Magpie Cafe, Whitby, for you to try at home.

Ingredients, serves 6

500g brown crab meat

150g white crab meat

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 carrot, roughly chopped

1 stick of celery, roughly chopped

1 clove of garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

100ml white wine

250g unsalted butter

Drop of oil for cooking

Melted butter to finish

For the pickled cucumber:

1 cucumber (very thin strips)

1 medium onion (finely sliced)

2 tblsp salt

200ml white wine vinegar

2 tblsp caster sugar

1tsp black mustard seeds

4 cloves, Oil for cooking

Method

For the pickled cucumber, place the cucumber and sliced onion into a bowl and sprinkle over the two tablespoons of salt, mix well, cover and place into the fridge for a couple of hours to draw excess liquid from them.

After a couple of hours rinse the cucumber and onion well, in a pan place the vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds and cloves, heat until the sugar has dissolved.

Place the cucumber and onion into a jar and pour in the vinegar mix, close the lid and leave for a minimum of 24 hours before using.

For the crab pate, heat a little oil in a pan and add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic.

Over a medium heat cook these until soft.

Add the brown crab meat and white wine and mix through, cook for around 5 minutes then remove from the heat.

Transfer the crab into a food processor and blitz until smooth, keep the food processor running and slowly add the chilled unsalted butter a little at a time.

Remove the crab from the food processor into a bowl and fold through the white crab meat and the tarragon, taste and add seasoning if required.

Place the pate into small kilner jars and top with a little melted butter then place the jars into the fridge to chill and set.

Serve the pate with a few dressed leaves, the pickled cucumber and toasted bread.