Magpie Cafe recipe - Katsu prawns with sticky rice

Ingredients – serves 4

32 King Prawns Tails

Seasoned flour

Egg wash

Panko Breadcrumbs

Toasted Flaked Almonds

Oil for deep frying

For the Sauce,

1 onion

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 carrots, chopped

1 stick celery, chopped

2 tblsp Medium curry powder

1 tblsp flour

500ml Chicken stock

1 tblsp Soy sauce

2 tsp Garam masala

Thumb piece Ginger, grated

1 tblsp light brown sugar

For the Rice,

450g Jasmine Rice

2-3 tblsp Mirim

Method

For the rice wash the rice with warm water 2/3 times, then cover the rice with cold water and leave to stand for 20 minutes.

Drain off the water and place the rice into a deep pan, just cover the rice with water and place onto the heat, cover with a lid and bring to the boil.

Once the rice is boiling reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, after 10 minutes turn off the heat and leave to stand for a further 10 minutes (Do not remove the lid).

Once this time has passed remove the lid, all the water should have been absorbed then add the mirim and stir through the rice. Set aside to keep warm.

For the sauce heat a little oil and add the onion, garlic, carrot and celery cook over a medium heat until slightly caramelised.

Add the curry powder, ginger and garam masala, cook for a minute then add the flour and mix in well. After a minute add the stock, sugar and soy sauce, bring to the boil and cook for around 20/25 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and using a stick blender blitz the sauce until very smooth, then pass through a sieve and set aside.

For the prawns, toss the prawns through seasoned flour then through beaten egg and then coat with the panko breadcrumbs. Heat some oil in a deep pan and in small batches deep fry the prawns until golden in colour.

To serve, spoon onto plates the rice then sit on the crispy prawns and then spoon over the Katsu curry sauce, finish with the toasted flaked almonds and chopped coriander.