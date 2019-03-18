Luxury lifestyle store The White Company to open new outlet in East Riding

Luxury lifestyle brand The White Company is to open its first store in the East Riding.

Situated in the popular shopping area of Cross Street, Beverley, the store will have a trading space of 2,766sqft and will stock the full range of The White Company products across home, fragrance, clothing and The Little White Company.

The White Company has been producing impeccably stylish, beautifully designed products, principally in white for nearly 25 years.

Think style not fashion, quality not quantity and an attention to detail that extends through everything we do – from the hand-stitching on a luxurious high thread-count pillowcase to our second-to-none customer service. Precious moments of uncomplicated happiness are our constant inspiration, and it is with those in mind that we design and create edited collections made to last; collections that make the most of life’s simple pleasures.

Sarah King, director of property at the White Company, says “We are thrilled to be opening a store in Beverley. The White Company have been looking for a store for some time and this site provides the opportunity that's the right size and in the right location so that will can bring the full White Company offer to the town.

As an attractive and vibrant market town, Beverley attracts a demographic that is exceptionally suited to our brand"

The White Company at Unit A, 44 Toll Gavel/ 2 Cross Street, Beverley, will open its doors to the general public on Thursday on March 28 at 10am.