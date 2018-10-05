Luxury apartment is being sold fully furnished

Ladysmith Avenue, Whitby, £199,950

If you are looking for a luxury apartment which is fully furnished and ready to go, then this apartment on Ladysmith Avenue is certainly worth closer inspection.

The apartment is on the first floor of a period townhouse which was converted into three luxury apartements in 2007 to a very high standard.

The spacious accommodation is over 700 sq ft in total which is comparable in size to some semi-detached houses nearby.

The generous sized openplan lounge/diner has a large bay window which floods the room with natural light and there is ample space for a dining table and six chairs aswell as two two-seater sofa’s.

A modern kitchen is located off the lounge and has a range of fitted cupboards, integrated appliances and the gas central heating boiler.

There are two double bedrooms comprising a master en-suite and a twin room which are both a good size and have good quality furniture.

The en-suite has a three-piece suite comprising a shower, wash hand basin and wc. The main bathroom has the same plus a bath.

Located on Whitby’s Westcliff the apartment is just a short walk from the promenade and beach which makes this apartment the ideal base to explore this coastline and the popular town of Whitby with all its many amenities and attractions.

Currently the apartment is a successful holiday let and is being sold fully furnished so is ready to go, and is likely to attract buyers who value their time and are looking for an attractive investment.

Early viewing is highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more information or to book a viewing.