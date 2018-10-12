Luxurious dream home

Long Meadow is set on the edge of Darnholme, a quieter hamlet, lying close to the beautiful moorland village of Goathland, famous after its television and filming appearances and is a popular holiday destination as well as being popular to live in permanently.

Goathland has a number of amenities including various pubs/cafes and shops and is also a popular stop for the North York Moors Steam Railway which runs through the valley between Whitby and Pickering.

Long Meadow is a terrific property, and makes a luxurious home in the heart of the scenic North Yorkshire Moors.

Originally built as a private hotel, the spacious detached property has had an eye-catching refurbishment by the current owners with excellent quality fixtures and fittings and fresh modern decor, has five or six bedrooms and three large reception rooms, as well as having a modern farmhouse style kitchen with a vibrant colour scheme.

Long Meadow is an appealing stonebuilt family home with a modern twist running throughout. It possesses a traditional dining room with a double sided stove set in a stone fireplace leading through to the cosy sitting room. There is a separate comfortable lounge with an open fireplace stunningly crafted by James Godbold of Egton.

The entrance to the property has access from the common which leads to a tidy gravelled driveway with a spacious garage/workshop area. Externally, the property has its own substantial gardens both at the front and more privately to the rear with a large fish-pond, lawns and a split-level patio for entertaining in style.

This is a delightful large family home with open views up onto the moors and with lots of picturesque walking routes situated close by. It really is worth taking a look around.