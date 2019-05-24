Lottery winner from North Yorkshire bags £77,312 prize - and splashes out on Chanel handbag

A mystery EuroMillions winner from North Yorkshire has won £77,312.30 without ever touching a ticket – and wasted no time in spending some of her winnings by treating herself to a Chanel handbag.

The lucky woman, known only as Mrs F, matched the five main numbers in the EuroMillions draw last Friday.

There was no need for Mrs F to fill in a lottery slip.

Mrs. F, who also plans to pay off her mortgage following her win, played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. F for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks she has become a winner and can now look forward to living life mortgage free.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.

“Playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email that is delivered directly into your inbox.

“Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.”