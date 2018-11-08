Jason Manford brings his new tour to Scarborough Spa

Stand-up comedian Jason Manford bring his new tour to Scarborough Spa later this month.

The Manchester funny-man will bring Muddle Class’to the venue’s Grand Hall on Wednesday November 28.

It’s been a busy few years for Jason since his last smash-hit stand-up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian has not changed a bit.

Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ – causing much confusion.

Jason said: “Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, it’s been ages since you’ve toured’. I thought ‘no way, it was last year wasn’t it? Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago.

“I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day.

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit.

“It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.”

8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You, (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1) have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.

He has appeared in musicals including the Producers and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Manford played the role of Marty in the BBC One drama series Ordinary Lies, starring alongside Michelle Keegan, Max Beesley and Sally Lindsay. He also played the medium Alexander Le Cheyne in Episode 3 of Series 3 of Ripper Street.

Muddle Class wil be delivered with Jason’s amiable charm and captivating wit.

Tickets: 01723 821 888