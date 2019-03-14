Peasholm Station in Northstead Manor Gardens

IN PICTURES: The boy who grew up to be a train driver - on the famous North Bay Railway

Scarborough lad Steve Johnson is the epitome of the boy who wanted to be a train driver when he grew up.

The 29-year-old not only drives locomotives, he is the general manager of North Bay Railway in Scarborough.

Steve Johnson has his dream job as a train driver on Scarborough's North Bay Railway

1. Driving ambition

Steve Johnson has his dream job as a train driver on Scarborough's North Bay Railway
staff
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Paul Stubbins is a volunteer at the railway, one of Scarborough's most popular attractions.

2. On track

Paul Stubbins is a volunteer at the railway, one of Scarborough's most popular attractions.
staff
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Steve Johnson, who lives with his partner Charlotte in Eastfield, always wanted to be a train driver. He visited the attraction when he was a boy and used to wipe down the seats of the carriages

3. Boyhood dream

Steve Johnson, who lives with his partner Charlotte in Eastfield, always wanted to be a train driver. He visited the attraction when he was a boy and used to wipe down the seats of the carriages
staff
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Volunteer Paul Stubbins helps keep the engines looking gleaming

4. High maintenance

Volunteer Paul Stubbins helps keep the engines looking gleaming
staff
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4