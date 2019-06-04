IN PICTURES: Seven top holiday destination for fitness fanatics

With water temperatures averaging 27C, the Sea of Cortez offers a beautiful retreat for those who feel more comfortable on sea than land. ''Take a snorkel and immerse yourself in the diverse marine life. The UNESCO-protected area provides a continuous visual feast for the eyes.
This famous off-road cycle track is the longest of its kind, spanning more than 1,000km.' It takes its name from the local aboriginal language meaning path through the forest, and its not unusual to encounter Australian wildlife such as wallabies, kangaroo and possums along the way. ''However, its not for the faint-hearted as the trail is a huge physical workout and requires highly technical riding skills to master the steep slopes.
The small nation of Slovenia holds a variety of treasures, but with only 47km of coastline you would be forgiven for thinking this nation has little to offer in terms of rowing. ''However, Lake Bled in the north-western region is a popular tourist destination due to its emerald green water and view of the Julien Alps, also boasting a whimsical church in the centre.