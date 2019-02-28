IN PICTURES: Myths and legends of our Yorkshire coast and countryside
Hobgoblins, smugglers, vampires and lands that time forgot – there is more to the coastline and countryside than meets the eye.
“We’ve never needed magic more in our lives, and the Yorkshire Coast is one of the very few places left in the UK where you can still find it,” said Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Borough Council and area director for Welcome to Yorkshire.
1. Evil elves
Boggle Hole, Rosedale and Lowna in Runswick Bay where hobgoblins can be found.
Whitby, its abbey, 199 Steps and St Mary's are now synonymous with Bram Stoker and Dracula. The book has spawned films - including Christopher Lee as the vampire in the Hammer House of Horror flicks - plays and musicals.