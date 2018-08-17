Idyllic coast location for five-bedroom home in Staithes

Sat proudly at the top of Staithes Bank with the most charming views overlooking the countryside and Boulby Cliffs and the sea beyond, this terraced five bedroom property - Fernedene - has wonderful character and should appeal to a wide range of buyers.

It really is a well-presented property, which could either be used as a comfortable family home or as a large holiday let in an idyllic location and could perhaps make a bed and breakfast business, as some of the neighbours have.

The seaside village of Staithes is an ever popular tourist destination, conveniently situated only a short distance from the village’s main shops, car park, restaurants, pubs and cafes. One of the main attractions of this lovely home is the fact that the beach and old village is only a short walk away.

Dating back to the turn of the 20th century, this spacious property is set on three floors with high ceilings on the ground floor. It has seen internal modernisation by the current owners, whilst maintaining a sense of period charm. The property has modern fixtures and fittings in the kitchen and bathrooms, along with gas central heating. The kitchen’s Velux windows are a fantastic addition as it makes the room beautifully light. In addition to the kitchen is a breakfast area and a separate traditional dining room, with a charming cast iron fireplace perhaps being the focal point.

Outside there’s a raised garden to the front making a delightful seating area, with an enclosed patio garden to the rear offering privacy. Also to the rear is a brick built outbuilding which has been converted into a utility. Parking is at the rear of the property with easy access to the main road.

This would make a delightful home with some of the most picturesque views in the area, come and see for yourself!

It is on the market for £315,000. Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.