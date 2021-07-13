Whitby property Hornblower Lodge, which housed town's old foghorn station, is on the market

Hornblower Lodge, near Whitby.

It also has incredible sea and country views and comes with an adjoining cottage and a successful tea garden business.

Hornblower Lodge is an adapted and extended former foghorn station that was built in 1900 as a warning system to ships during inclement weather.

Its two 20-foot-long foghorns perch on the roof, but have not been in use since they were decommissioned in 1988.

The lounge at Hornblower Lodge.

Now, Hornblower Lodge is a four-bedroom family home within a plot of about an acre.

It has an adjoining one bedroom holiday cottage, and an on-site tea garden, well used by walkers on the Cleveland Way.

A central courtyard has space for a hot tub and there is access to a laundry room and WC. A brick-built workshop serves the Hornblower Tea Garden, with patio seating and a kiosk.