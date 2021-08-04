Walk to an award winning beach from this cottage, for sale near Whitby

Both quirky and spacious, this is a larger than average size cottage, with four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite facility.

A large farmhouse dining kitchen is the hub of the home, with fitted units and ample work space.

Double doors lead out to a garden patio with woodland views.

The lounge also has double doors, and a luxurious family bathroom is worth special mention.

Formerly part of the five star Raithwaite Estate, the cottage has a walled garden and seating areas.

Sandsend beach is clean and sandy, with many rockpools. Its views extend down the coast towards the ruins of Whitby Abbey.

Strollers can walk along the beach to Whitby from Sandsend, within an hour to two hours.

Holme Farm, Raithwaite, Whitby, is for sale by tender, with cash offers only invited by the agents.

Ashtons of York have two viewing opportunities prior to tender, on August 7, from 11am to 2pm, and on August 14, from noon to 2pm.

Anyone with an interest in the cottage, previously run as a successful holiday let, should call 01904 659222 to book a viewing.

