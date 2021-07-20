This historic Whitby home is for sale, as apartments with parking

Captain William Scoresby built and owned Jameson House, that has views over the town.

The ship owner lived from 1760 to 1829, and is known for exploring further north through pack ice in the early nineteenth century than anyone had done previously,

His former large home has now been carefully adapted to become four apartments with modern comforts, witth features that include stunning fireplaces and Georgian style windows.

Three apartments are run as successful holiday lets with the ground floor apartment and its lovely gardens currently the home of the owner.

All three lets have individual services and the rare convenience in Whitby of allocated parking spaces.

Jameson House is offered for sale as an ongoing concern, but could also be restructured in to one sizeable townhouse.

Offers over the sum of £899,950 are invited for the Bagdale property, that is on the market with Hendersons Estate Agents, Whitby.

Call 01947 602626 for more information.

1. Spacious rooms A grand fireplace and large, Georgian style windows that flood rooms with natural light Buy photo

2. Kitchen style One of the kitchens within the apartments Buy photo

3. Charming exterior There are established gardens with the property Buy photo

4. Bedroom elegance One of the bedrooms within the Georgian townhouse building Buy photo